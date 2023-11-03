Market cap of Old National Bancorp [ONB] reaches 4.13B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ: ONB] surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.12 during the day while it closed the day at $14.11. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Old National to Partner with Nashville-based CapStar.

Partnership includes $3.3 billion in total assets and four high-growth metro markets.

Old National Bancorp stock has also gained 3.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ONB stock has declined by -17.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.04% and lost -21.52% year-on date.

The market cap for ONB stock reached $4.13 billion, with 292.59 million shares outstanding and 289.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ONB reached a trading volume of 4107613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Old National Bancorp [ONB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONB shares is $17.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONB stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Old National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old National Bancorp is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.89.

ONB stock trade performance evaluation

Old National Bancorp [ONB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, ONB shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for Old National Bancorp [ONB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.56, while it was recorded at 13.72 for the last single week of trading, and 14.93 for the last 200 days.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old National Bancorp [ONB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.76. Old National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.30.

Return on Total Capital for ONB is now 5.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Old National Bancorp [ONB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.06. Additionally, ONB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Old National Bancorp [ONB] managed to generate an average of $107,962 per employee.Old National Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Old National Bancorp [ONB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old National Bancorp go to 8.00%.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ONB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ONB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ONB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.