Market cap of News Corp [NWSA] reaches 12.17B – now what?

News Corp [NASDAQ: NWSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.66%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Realtor.com® October Housing Report: Home Prices Stable Amid Inventory Drought and Rising Rates.

In October, the number of homes actively for sale shrank on an annual basis for the fourth month in a row, despite an unseasonal increase in inventory over September.

While home prices remained relatively stable year over year this October, limited inventory continues to hamper homebuyers as the number of homes actively for sale shrank on an annual basis (-2.0%) for the fourth month in a row, according to the Realtor.com® October Monthly Housing Trends Report released today. However, inventory rose unseasonably (+5.1%) between September and October this year as mortgage rates exceeded 20-year highs and created additional headwinds for homebuyers.

Over the last 12 months, NWSA stock rose by 25.07%. The one-year News Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.06. The average equity rating for NWSA stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.17 billion, with 572.87 million shares outstanding and 380.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, NWSA stock reached a trading volume of 4930957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on News Corp [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $26.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for News Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corp is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

NWSA Stock Performance Analysis:

News Corp [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for News Corp [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.64, while it was recorded at 20.71 for the last single week of trading, and 19.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into News Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corp [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +40.90. News Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

News Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

NWSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corp go to -2.38%.

News Corp [NWSA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NWSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.