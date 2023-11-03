Market cap of Kodiak Sciences Inc [KOD] reaches 110.67M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Kodiak Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: KOD] gained 37.01% on the last trading session, reaching $2.11 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 11:21 PM that KODIAK SCIENCES ANNOUNCES FIRST TIME PRESENTATION OF PRIMARY ENDPOINT DATA FROM TARCOCIMAB TEDROMER PHASE 3 GLOW STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH DIABETIC RETINOPATHY AT AMERICAN ACADEMY OF OPHTHALMOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) today announced that data from tarcocimab tedromer will be presented during the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) to be held November 3-6 in San Francisco.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

During the Retina Subspecialty Day on November 3, detailed results will be presented for the first time from the Phase 3 GLOW study of tarcocimab tedromer in patients with non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Kodiak Sciences Inc represents 52.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $110.67 million with the latest information. KOD stock price has been found in the range of $1.54 to $2.26.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 578.35K shares, KOD reached a trading volume of 13130316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kodiak Sciences Inc [KOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOD shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kodiak Sciences Inc is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.22.

Trading performance analysis for KOD stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc [KOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.52. With this latest performance, KOD shares gained by 28.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for Kodiak Sciences Inc [KOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9000, while it was recorded at 1.5900 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9200 for the last 200 days.

Kodiak Sciences Inc [KOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KOD is now -46.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kodiak Sciences Inc [KOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.04. Additionally, KOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kodiak Sciences Inc [KOD] managed to generate an average of -$2,980,562 per employee.Kodiak Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.21 and a Current Ratio set at 5.21.

Kodiak Sciences Inc [KOD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kodiak Sciences Inc go to 12.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kodiak Sciences Inc [KOD]

The top three institutional holders of KOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.