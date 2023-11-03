Market cap of GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] reaches 10.44B – now what?

- Advertisements -

GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE: GFL] closed the trading session at $28.28 on 11/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.21, while the highest price level was $29.50. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:11 PM that GFL Environmental Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue of $1,890.0 million, increase of 10.3% excluding the impact of divestitures; 3.2% including the impact of divestitures.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.25 percent and weekly performance of -0.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, GFL reached to a volume of 4496458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFL shares is $40.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFL stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GFL Environmental Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

GFL stock trade performance evaluation

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, GFL shares dropped by -10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.29 for GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.70, while it was recorded at 28.61 for the last single week of trading, and 33.85 for the last 200 days.

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.19 and a Gross Margin at +12.18. GFL Environmental Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.72.

Return on Total Capital for GFL is now 0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.75. Additionally, GFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] managed to generate an average of -$9,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.GFL Environmental Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GFL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GFL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.