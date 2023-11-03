Market cap of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] reaches 43.65B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CRWD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.50%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that From Troy to the Boardroom: CrowdStrike’s Charlotte Returns to Take on Modern Cyber Adversaries.

New “This or That” brand campaign showcases the power of CrowdStrike’s innovation in AI to stop breaches and defeat today’s most destructive cyber adversaries.

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced the launch of ‘This or That’ – a new brand campaign following Charlotte, CrowdStrike’s AI-powered cybersecurity heroine, as she battles four sophisticated modern cyber adversaries targeting the fields of financial services, healthcare, and small and medium businesses (SMBs).

Over the last 12 months, CRWD stock rose by 13.87%. The one-year Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.88. The average equity rating for CRWD stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.65 billion, with 222.76 million shares outstanding and 218.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, CRWD stock reached a trading volume of 3334730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $196.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc is set at 5.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 54.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

CRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.50. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.89, while it was recorded at 177.07 for the last single week of trading, and 143.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.36 and a Gross Margin at +73.06. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.18.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -9.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.54. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$25,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

CRWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc go to 40.41%.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.