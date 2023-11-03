Market cap of Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] reaches 39.92B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Capital One Financial Corp. [NYSE: COF] price surged by 4.37 percent to reach at $4.38. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM that Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Company also declares preferred stock dividend.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable November 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2023. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995. Dividends declared by the company are eligible for direct reinvestment in the company’s common stock under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For additional Plan information, stockholders should contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 1-888-985-2057 (inside the U.S. and Canada) or 1-781-575-2725 (outside the U.S. and Canada).

A sum of 3242108 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.19M shares. Capital One Financial Corp. shares reached a high of $104.93 and dropped to a low of $101.38 until finishing in the latest session at $104.65.

The one-year COF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.06. The average equity rating for COF stock is currently 2.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $110.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corp. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.47.

COF Stock Performance Analysis:

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.91. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.88 for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.94, while it was recorded at 100.90 for the last single week of trading, and 103.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capital One Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Capital One Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

COF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corp. go to -6.60%.

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.