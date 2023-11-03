Market Analysts see Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [NYSE: ZETA] traded at a high on 11/02/23, posting a 4.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.10. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Zeta Delivers Record Revenue in 3Q’23.

Delivered record revenue of $189M, an increase of 24% Y/Y.

Grew total Scaled Customer count to 440, an increase of 15 Q/Q, and Super Scaled Customer count to 124, an increase of 6 Q/Q.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3444653 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zeta Global Holdings Corp stands at 4.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.23%.

The market cap for ZETA stock reached $1.72 billion, with 175.27 million shares outstanding and 146.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, ZETA reached a trading volume of 3444653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZETA shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zeta Global Holdings Corp is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZETA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

How has ZETA stock performed recently?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, ZETA shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.10, while it was recorded at 7.77 for the last single week of trading, and 8.94 for the last 200 days.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.77 and a Gross Margin at +54.76. Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.25.

Return on Total Capital for ZETA is now -88.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.68. Additionally, ZETA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] managed to generate an average of -$174,089 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings analysis for Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZETA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]

