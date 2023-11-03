Market Analysts see Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD] falling to $246. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [NYSE: PXD] jumped around 7.97 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $245.84 at the close of the session, up 3.35%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM that Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Pioneer reported third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.3 billion, or $5.41 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the third quarter was $1.4 billion, or $5.83 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter was $2.1 billion.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. stock is now 11.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PXD Stock saw the intraday high of $246.18 and lowest of $237.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 257.76, which means current price is +38.69% above from all time high which was touched on 10/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 3261681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $261.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is set at 5.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

- Advertisements -

How has PXD stock performed recently?

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.08, while it was recorded at 240.08 for the last single week of trading, and 219.66 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.41 and a Gross Margin at +43.78. Pioneer Natural Resources Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.11.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 35.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.58. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD] managed to generate an average of $3,771,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Pioneer Natural Resources Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. go to -4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD]

The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PXD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PXD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.