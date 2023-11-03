Market Analysts see KBR Inc [KBR] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

KBR Inc [NYSE: KBR] slipped around -7.9 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $50.37 at the close of the session, down -13.56%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:59 AM that KBR Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered Strong Q3 and YTD ResultsRobust TTM BTB1 in Both SegmentsRetired Outstanding Convertible Notes Principal on November 1st.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) today announced its third quarter 2023 financial results.

KBR Inc stock is now -4.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KBR Stock saw the intraday high of $55.90 and lowest of $49.775 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.87, which means current price is +5.60% above from all time high which was touched on 07/18/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, KBR reached a trading volume of 7245583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KBR Inc [KBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBR shares is $74.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KBR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for KBR Inc is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

How has KBR stock performed recently?

KBR Inc [KBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.63. With this latest performance, KBR shares dropped by -12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.52 for KBR Inc [KBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.67, while it was recorded at 56.27 for the last single week of trading, and 58.41 for the last 200 days.

KBR Inc [KBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KBR Inc [KBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.22 and a Gross Margin at +12.61. KBR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.88.

Return on Total Capital for KBR is now 11.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KBR Inc [KBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.28. Additionally, KBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KBR Inc [KBR] managed to generate an average of $6,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.KBR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings analysis for KBR Inc [KBR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR Inc go to 13.80%.

Insider trade positions for KBR Inc [KBR]

The top three institutional holders of KBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.