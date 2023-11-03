Market Analysts see IQVIA Holdings Inc [IQV] falling to $202. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

IQVIA Holdings Inc [NYSE: IQV] gained 5.81% on the last trading session, reaching $190.46 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that IQVIA Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue of $3,736 million grew 4.9 percent year-over-year.

GAAP Net Income of $303 million grew 7.1 percent year-over-year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc represents 185.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.88 billion with the latest information. IQV stock price has been found in the range of $181.03 to $191.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, IQV reached a trading volume of 4531198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IQVIA Holdings Inc [IQV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQV shares is $227.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQV stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for IQVIA Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-03-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IQVIA Holdings Inc is set at 6.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQV in the course of the last twelve months was 26.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for IQV stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc [IQV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, IQV shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for IQVIA Holdings Inc [IQV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.05, while it was recorded at 181.68 for the last single week of trading, and 208.04 for the last 200 days.

IQVIA Holdings Inc [IQV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IQVIA Holdings Inc [IQV] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. IQVIA Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.57.

Return on Total Capital for IQV is now 9.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IQVIA Holdings Inc [IQV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.59. Additionally, IQV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 226.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IQVIA Holdings Inc [IQV] managed to generate an average of $12,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.IQVIA Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc [IQV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQVIA Holdings Inc go to 10.96%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at IQVIA Holdings Inc [IQV]

The top three institutional holders of IQV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IQV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IQV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.