Market Analysts see Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Chimera Investment Corp [NYSE: CIM] traded at a low on 11/02/23, posting a -1.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.81. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Chimera Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

BOARD DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 DIVIDEND OF $0.11 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BOARD DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE OF 8% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4498174 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chimera Investment Corp stands at 4.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.56%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for CIM stock reached $1.09 billion, with 231.82 million shares outstanding and 221.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, CIM reached a trading volume of 4498174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chimera Investment Corp [CIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corp is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.34.

How has CIM stock performed recently?

Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, CIM shares dropped by -4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for Chimera Investment Corp [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.71 for the last 200 days.

Chimera Investment Corp [CIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.58 and a Gross Margin at +92.47. Chimera Investment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.09.

Return on Total Capital for CIM is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 398.01. Additionally, CIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 382.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] managed to generate an average of -$13,155,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Chimera Investment Corp [CIM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corp go to -2.54%.

Insider trade positions for Chimera Investment Corp [CIM]

The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.