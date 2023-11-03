Magna International Inc. [MGA] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $63

- Advertisements -

Magna International Inc. [NYSE: MGA] surged by $0.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $49.07 during the day while it closed the day at $49.04. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Magna Introduces Industry-First, 100% Melt Recyclable Foam and Trim Seating Solutions.

EcoSphere™ Trim Foundation.

Solution utilizes PET mono-materials in both foam and trim, contributing to the circular economy.

Magna International Inc. stock has also loss -0.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGA stock has declined by -19.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.35% and lost -12.71% year-on date.

The market cap for MGA stock reached $14.04 billion, with 285.93 million shares outstanding and 267.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, MGA reached a trading volume of 3467227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magna International Inc. [MGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGA shares is $66.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Magna International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magna International Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47.

MGA stock trade performance evaluation

Magna International Inc. [MGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, MGA shares dropped by -6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.75 for Magna International Inc. [MGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.95, while it was recorded at 48.17 for the last single week of trading, and 55.50 for the last 200 days.

Magna International Inc. [MGA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magna International Inc. [MGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.09 and a Gross Margin at +8.47. Magna International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.56.

Return on Total Capital for MGA is now 8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magna International Inc. [MGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.39. Additionally, MGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magna International Inc. [MGA] managed to generate an average of $4,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Magna International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Magna International Inc. [MGA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magna International Inc. go to 27.20%.

Magna International Inc. [MGA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MGA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MGA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.