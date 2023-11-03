Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] Stock trading around $580.29 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] closed the trading session at $580.29 on 11/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $571.99, while the highest price level was $597.44. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Lilly Announces Details of Pirtobrutinib Presentations in B-Cell Malignancies at 2023 ASH Annual Meeting.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that data from studies of pirtobrutinib, a non-covalent (reversible) Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, will be presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place December 9-12 in San Diego.

The presentations will provide updated, longer follow-up clinical safety and efficacy data for approved and investigational uses of pirtobrutinib from the ongoing Phase 1/2 BRUIN study in multiple B-cell malignancies. In mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), an oral presentation will provide updated safety and efficacy results of pirtobrutinib in all patients, including those with biologically high-risk relapsed or refractory MCL. In chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), oral presentations include long-term follow-up data in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL in the post-cBTKi setting, including patients with or without BCL-2 inhibitor exposure, and an updated analysis of the genomic evolution of resistance mechanisms in pirtobrutinib-treated CLL patients. Additionally, poster presentations will provide data on the clinical impact of pirtobrutinib following cBTKi treatment across other B-cell malignancies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.62 percent and weekly performance of 2.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, LLY reached to a volume of 5148917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $613.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilly(Eli) & Co is set at 17.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 152.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

LLY stock trade performance evaluation

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 569.63, while it was recorded at 562.92 for the last single week of trading, and 446.27 for the last 200 days.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Lilly(Eli) & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Lilly(Eli) & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 26.75%.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.