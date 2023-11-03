Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] Revenue clocked in at $8.23 million, down -66.18% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [NYSE: LICY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.97%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Li-Cycle Adopts Limited Duration Shareholder Rights Plan.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”).

The Rights Plan is intended to protect the long-term interests of Li-Cycle and Li-Cycle’s shareholders and to enable them to realize the full potential value of their investment in the Company. The Rights Plan is designed to protect against unequal treatment of the Company’s shareholders and reduce the likelihood that any person or group will gain control of, or exert significant influence over, Li-Cycle, including through open market accumulations, without appropriately compensating Li-Cycle’s shareholders for control. The Rights Plan also helps ensure that the Board has sufficient time to make informed, deliberate decisions and take actions that are in the best interests of Li-Cycle. The Rights Plan applies equally to all current and future shareholders of Li-Cycle.

Over the last 12 months, LICY stock dropped by -72.34%. The one-year Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.57. The average equity rating for LICY stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $286.76 million, with 175.96 million shares outstanding and 121.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, LICY stock reached a trading volume of 3486833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $5.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

LICY Stock Performance Analysis:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.97. With this latest performance, LICY shares dropped by -48.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.52 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3210, while it was recorded at 1.3360 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8506 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li-Cycle Holdings Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] shares currently have an operating margin of -829.85 and a Gross Margin at -535.07. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -400.00.

Return on Total Capital for LICY is now -15.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.90. Additionally, LICY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] managed to generate an average of -$198,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.77 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp [LICY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LICY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LICY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.