Jefferies lifts S&P Global Inc [SPGI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

S&P Global Inc [NYSE: SPGI] price surged by 6.98 percent to reach at $24.52. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM that Burlington Stores Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Envestnet to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will replace Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Envestnet will replace Hostess Brands Inc. (NASD:TWNK) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 7. S&P 500 constituent The J. M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) is acquiring Hostess Brands in an exchange offer expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions. Envestnet is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 3010133 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. S&P Global Inc shares reached a high of $379.82 and dropped to a low of $365.00 until finishing in the latest session at $375.92.

The one-year SPGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.06. The average equity rating for SPGI stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on S&P Global Inc [SPGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPGI shares is $442.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for S&P Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for S&P Global Inc is set at 8.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPGI in the course of the last twelve months was 37.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

SPGI Stock Performance Analysis:

S&P Global Inc [SPGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, SPGI shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for S&P Global Inc [SPGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 372.21, while it was recorded at 352.84 for the last single week of trading, and 369.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into S&P Global Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and S&P Global Inc [SPGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.77 and a Gross Margin at +57.26. S&P Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.05.

Return on Total Capital for SPGI is now 11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, S&P Global Inc [SPGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.02. Additionally, SPGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, S&P Global Inc [SPGI] managed to generate an average of $81,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.S&P Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

SPGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for S&P Global Inc go to 13.13%.

S&P Global Inc [SPGI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SPGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.