Jefferies lifts Principal Financial Group Inc [PFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Principal Financial Group Inc [NASDAQ: PFG] gained 4.86% or 3.27 points to close at $70.53 with a heavy trading volume of 3846616 shares. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Principal® Announces Financial Services Leader Pablo Sprenger to Head Latin America.

Principal Financial Group® today announced Pablo Sprenger will join the company as executive vice president and president of Principal Latin America, effective Nov. 8. In this role, Sprenger will lead teams across three markets – Chile, Brazil, and Mexico – overseeing all aspects of the company’s pension and asset management operations, sales and distribution, and growth strategies within the region. Sprenger will report to Pat Halter, president of Principal Asset ManagementSM.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231101715436/en/.

It opened the trading session at $68.09, the shares rose to $70.60 and dropped to $67.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFG points out that the company has recorded 1.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -8.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, PFG reached to a volume of 3846616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Principal Financial Group Inc [PFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFG shares is $75.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFG stock is a recommendation set at 3.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Principal Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Principal Financial Group Inc is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.36.

Trading performance analysis for PFG stock

Principal Financial Group Inc [PFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, PFG shares gained by 3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Principal Financial Group Inc [PFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.57, while it was recorded at 68.18 for the last single week of trading, and 76.60 for the last 200 days.

Principal Financial Group Inc [PFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Principal Financial Group Inc [PFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.03. Principal Financial Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.51.

Return on Total Capital for PFG is now 57.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Principal Financial Group Inc [PFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.56. Additionally, PFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Principal Financial Group Inc [PFG] managed to generate an average of $249,306 per employee.Principal Financial Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

Principal Financial Group Inc [PFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Principal Financial Group Inc go to 9.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Principal Financial Group Inc [PFG]

The top three institutional holders of PFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.