Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] Stock trading around $59.35 per share: What’s Next?

Iron Mountain Inc. [NYSE: IRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.56%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Iron Mountain to Acquire Regency Technologies.

-Expanding Iron Mountain’s global asset lifecycle management platform by incorporating eight new United States locations.

Over the last 12 months, IRM stock rose by 18.33%. The one-year Iron Mountain Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.54. The average equity rating for IRM stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.32 billion, with 290.83 million shares outstanding and 289.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, IRM stock reached a trading volume of 3722691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $67.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iron Mountain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

IRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, IRM shares gained by 2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.83, while it was recorded at 58.92 for the last single week of trading, and 56.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iron Mountain Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.50 and a Gross Margin at +42.85. Iron Mountain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.91.

Return on Total Capital for IRM is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,087.73. Additionally, IRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,028.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] managed to generate an average of $21,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

IRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Inc. go to 5.70%.

Iron Mountain Inc. [IRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.