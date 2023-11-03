Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] moved down -1.84: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [NYSE: ICE] price plunged by -1.84 percent to reach at -$1.99. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:35 AM that Intercontinental Exchange Approves Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.42 per Share.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today a $0.42 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023, which is up 11% from the $0.38 per share dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2022. The cash dividend is payable on December 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 14, 2023. The ex-dividend date is December 13, 2023.

A sum of 5667112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.47M shares. Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares reached a high of $108.355 and dropped to a low of $104.91 until finishing in the latest session at $106.26.

The one-year ICE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.37. The average equity rating for ICE stock is currently 1.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $133.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.76.

ICE Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.78, while it was recorded at 106.54 for the last single week of trading, and 109.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercontinental Exchange Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.10 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.22. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] managed to generate an average of $162,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

ICE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc go to 6.99%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ICE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ICE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.