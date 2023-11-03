Inmode Ltd [INMD] Stock trading around $21.76 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Inmode Ltd [NASDAQ: INMD] closed the trading session at $21.76 on 11/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.63, while the highest price level was $21.8499. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that InMode Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenue of $123.1M Represents 2% Year-Over-Year Growth.

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) (“InMode”), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.05 percent and weekly performance of 13.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -49.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, INMD reached to a volume of 3687625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inmode Ltd [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Inmode Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inmode Ltd is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.87.

INMD stock trade performance evaluation

Inmode Ltd [INMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.04. With this latest performance, INMD shares dropped by -22.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.97 for Inmode Ltd [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.58, while it was recorded at 19.61 for the last single week of trading, and 34.64 for the last 200 days.

Inmode Ltd [INMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inmode Ltd [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.55 and a Gross Margin at +83.82. Inmode Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.56.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 40.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inmode Ltd [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inmode Ltd [INMD] managed to generate an average of $336,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Inmode Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.87 and a Current Ratio set at 12.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inmode Ltd [INMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inmode Ltd go to 13.80%.

Inmode Ltd [INMD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.