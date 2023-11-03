Inari Medical Inc [NARI] fell -19.78% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Inari Medical Inc [NASDAQ: NARI] traded at a low on 11/02/23, posting a -16.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.99. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Inari Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:.

Jefferies London Healthcare ConferencePresenting on Wednesday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time / 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time in London, England at the Waldorf Hilton.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3600647 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inari Medical Inc stands at 7.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.25%.

The market cap for NARI stock reached $2.92 billion, with 54.02 million shares outstanding and 48.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 677.59K shares, NARI reached a trading volume of 3600647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inari Medical Inc [NARI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NARI shares is $83.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NARI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Inari Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inari Medical Inc is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NARI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for NARI in the course of the last twelve months was 99.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.49.

How has NARI stock performed recently?

Inari Medical Inc [NARI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.54. With this latest performance, NARI shares dropped by -22.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NARI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.21 for Inari Medical Inc [NARI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.10, while it was recorded at 57.86 for the last single week of trading, and 61.56 for the last 200 days.

Inari Medical Inc [NARI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inari Medical Inc [NARI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.33 and a Gross Margin at +87.27. Inari Medical Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.63.

Return on Total Capital for NARI is now -7.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inari Medical Inc [NARI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.74. Additionally, NARI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inari Medical Inc [NARI] managed to generate an average of -$26,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Inari Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.49 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Insider trade positions for Inari Medical Inc [NARI]

The top three institutional holders of NARI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NARI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NARI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.