HSBC Securities lifts Marriott International, Inc. [MAR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marriott International, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] slipped around -3.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $185.70 at the close of the session, down -1.64%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM that MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Third quarter 2023 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 8.8 percent worldwide, 4.3 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 21.8 percent in international markets, compared to the 2022 third quarter; .

Third quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.51, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.94 in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.11, compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.69;.

Marriott International, Inc. stock is now 24.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAR Stock saw the intraday high of $186.55 and lowest of $180.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 210.98, which means current price is +26.24% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 3052158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marriott International, Inc. [MAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $211.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Marriott International, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International, Inc. is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.64.

How has MAR stock performed recently?

Marriott International, Inc. [MAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for Marriott International, Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 196.41, while it was recorded at 187.28 for the last single week of trading, and 182.51 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Marriott International, Inc. [MAR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International, Inc. go to 17.60%.

Insider trade positions for Marriott International, Inc. [MAR]

The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.