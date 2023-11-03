Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $51

- Advertisements -

Howmet Aerospace Inc [NYSE: HWM] closed the trading session at $48.25 on 11/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.72, while the highest price level was $49.87. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Howmet Aerospace Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter Revenue Up 16% Year Over Year; Strong Profit and Cash Generation.

$200 Million Debt Redemption, $25 Million Share Repurchases, Increased Common Stock Dividend.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.43 percent and weekly performance of 11.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, HWM reached to a volume of 4591227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $55.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 34.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HWM stock trade performance evaluation

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.00. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.61 for Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.24, while it was recorded at 44.75 for the last single week of trading, and 45.03 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.91. Howmet Aerospace Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.28.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.77. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] managed to generate an average of $21,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Howmet Aerospace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc go to 21.72%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HWM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.