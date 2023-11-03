Honeywell International Inc [HON] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $193

- Advertisements -

Honeywell International Inc [NASDAQ: HON] surged by $2.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $187.135 during the day while it closed the day at $186.43. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that WEATHER-RELATED NATURAL DISASTERS LIKELY TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES, SAYS HONEYWELL’S ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY INDEX.

Quarterly Index reveals a growing number of organizations globally are boosting annual sustainability investments by at least 50%, and are optimistic about achieving short- and long-term objectives.

More than six in 10 organizations globally (62%) say recent wildfires, floods, and storms during 2023 will have a material impact on their environmental initiatives, according to the fifth edition of Honeywell’s Environmental Sustainability Index (ESI.) Another 45% admit the extreme heat will have or has already had a material effect on their near-term plans. Compiled quarterly by Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and The Futurum Group, the ESI gauges movement in corporate sentiment and investment on the sustainability front.

Honeywell International Inc stock has also gained 5.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HON stock has declined by -1.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.99% and lost -13.01% year-on date.

The market cap for HON stock reached $122.90 billion, with 668.14 million shares outstanding and 658.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 3030678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Honeywell International Inc [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $212.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 32.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

HON stock trade performance evaluation

Honeywell International Inc [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.44 for Honeywell International Inc [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.92, while it was recorded at 182.09 for the last single week of trading, and 194.39 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc [HON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Honeywell International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.01.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 18.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.00. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc [HON] managed to generate an average of $51,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Honeywell International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Honeywell International Inc [HON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc go to 7.48%.

Honeywell International Inc [HON]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.