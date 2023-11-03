H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.895 during the day while it closed the day at $0.89. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Terran Orbital Holds Town Hall Meeting; Discusses Recently Announced $160 Million in New Awards.

Actively Engaged in 80 New Opportunities for More Than 2,800 Satellite Buses Collectively Valued Over $2.7 Billion.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, held its first live Shareholder Town Hall Meeting (the “Town Hall”) yesterday. The virtual Town Hall was open to the public and included a live audio and video stream, during which the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell, and the lead independent director of the Company’s board of directors, Stratton Sclavos, provided a financial, operational, and strategic update and held a Q&A session.

Terran Orbital Corp stock has also gained 6.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LLAP stock has declined by -32.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.90% and lost -43.73% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for LLAP stock reached $175.86 million, with 142.50 million shares outstanding and 142.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 4168937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $5.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46.

LLAP stock trade performance evaluation

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9762, while it was recorded at 0.8180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5098 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.02 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Terran Orbital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.01.

Return on Total Capital for LLAP is now -65.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.91. Additionally, LLAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 215.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] managed to generate an average of -$341,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LLAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LLAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.