GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] moved down -0.88: Why It’s Important

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] price plunged by -0.88 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that GrafTech Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) will hold its Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and current business initiatives. These financial results will be released on Friday, November 3, 2023 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

The conference call dial-in number is +1 (888) 886-7786 toll-free in North America or +1 (416) 764-8658 for overseas calls, conference ID: 66467310. Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1634264&tp_key=3b566eb783. Archived replays of the conference call and webcast will be made available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

A sum of 3205777 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.59M shares. GrafTech International Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.54 and dropped to a low of $3.29 until finishing in the latest session at $3.39.

The one-year EAF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.25. The average equity rating for EAF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 19.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

EAF Stock Performance Analysis:

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GrafTech International Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.28 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. GrafTech International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.89.

Return on Total Capital for EAF is now 39.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 212.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.73. Additionally, EAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] managed to generate an average of $284,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

EAF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,000,000 shares, which is approximately 0.000% of the company's market cap and around 9.73% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.97 million in EAF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $56.88 million in EAF stock with ownership of nearly 16,000,000 shares of the company.