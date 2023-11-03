Gannett Co Inc. [GCI] Stock trading around $1.95 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Gannett Co Inc. [NYSE: GCI] closed the trading session at $1.95 on 11/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.66, while the highest price level was $2.17. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Gannett Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results & Updated Full Year Outlook.

Operating Income of $34.9 million; Net Loss Attributable to Gannett of $2.6 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.94 percent and weekly performance of -14.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 836.52K shares, GCI reached to a volume of 4862737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gannett Co Inc. [GCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCI shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCI stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Co Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Co Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

GCI stock trade performance evaluation

Gannett Co Inc. [GCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.47. With this latest performance, GCI shares dropped by -22.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.85 for Gannett Co Inc. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Gannett Co Inc. [GCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gannett Co Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Gannett Co Inc. [GCI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.