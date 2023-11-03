Fortive Corp [FTV] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $70

- Advertisements -

Fortive Corp [NYSE: FTV] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $66.47 during the day while it closed the day at $65.40. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Fortive Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of its common stock, representing 14% increase over the previous quarterly dividend.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “As a reflection of the confidence in our capital strength and robust cash generation, we are increasing our quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter, while prioritizing investments for growth aligned to our leadership positions in our connected workflows leveraged to favorable megatrends. We believe our capital deployment, along with sustainable and more profitable growth across our portfolio, will be a key driver to delivering the mid-teens compounded earnings and free cash flow growth that we are targeting over the long term.”.

Fortive Corp stock has also gained 0.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTV stock has declined by -15.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.60% and gained 1.79% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for FTV stock reached $22.98 billion, with 352.90 million shares outstanding and 350.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, FTV reached a trading volume of 3404860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortive Corp [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $79.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Fortive Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corp is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 18.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

FTV stock trade performance evaluation

Fortive Corp [FTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.85 for Fortive Corp [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.91, while it was recorded at 65.19 for the last single week of trading, and 70.43 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corp [FTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corp [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. Fortive Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Total Capital for FTV is now 7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortive Corp [FTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.33. Additionally, FTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortive Corp [FTV] managed to generate an average of $41,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Fortive Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortive Corp [FTV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corp go to 6.90%.

Fortive Corp [FTV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FTV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FTV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.