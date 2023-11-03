For Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS], Analyst sees a drop to $87. What next?

- Advertisements -

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] surged by $2.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $90.34 during the day while it closed the day at $89.50. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Skyworks Reports Q4 and Full Year FY23 Results.

Delivers Revenue of $1.219 Billion.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Posts GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.52 and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stock has also gained 1.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWKS stock has declined by -18.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.38% and lost -1.79% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for SWKS stock reached $14.27 billion, with 160.20 million shares outstanding and 158.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SWKS reached a trading volume of 3163531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $119.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.31.

SWKS stock trade performance evaluation

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, SWKS shares dropped by -8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.44 for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.33, while it was recorded at 87.60 for the last single week of trading, and 106.41 for the last 200 days.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.40 and a Gross Margin at +45.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.25.

Return on Total Capital for SWKS is now 19.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.15. Additionally, SWKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] managed to generate an average of $114,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. go to 15.00%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SWKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.