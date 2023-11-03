For Herbalife Ltd [HLF], Analyst sees a rise to $13.50. What next?

- Advertisements -

Herbalife Ltd [NYSE: HLF] closed the trading session at $13.89 on 11/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.73, while the highest price level was $15.20. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Herbalife Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.65 percent and weekly performance of -5.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, HLF reached to a volume of 3428841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Herbalife Ltd [HLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $18.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Herbalife Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Ltd is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

HLF stock trade performance evaluation

Herbalife Ltd [HLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, HLF shares gained by 7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.32, while it was recorded at 14.07 for the last single week of trading, and 15.24 for the last 200 days.

Herbalife Ltd [HLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herbalife Ltd [HLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.30 and a Gross Margin at +75.86. Herbalife Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.17.

Return on Total Capital for HLF is now 32.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.52. Additionally, HLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 176.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Herbalife Ltd [HLF] managed to generate an average of $31,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 64.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.Herbalife Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Herbalife Ltd [HLF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Ltd go to -0.50%.

Herbalife Ltd [HLF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.