For Edison International [EIX], Analyst sees a drop to $68. What next?

- Advertisements -

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] price plunged by -0.53 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Edison International Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per share of $0.40; Core EPS of $1.38.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Achieved milestone in industry-leading wildfire mitigation program: More than 5,200 miles of covered conductor installed.

A sum of 4404409 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. Edison International shares reached a high of $65.25 and dropped to a low of $62.98 until finishing in the latest session at $63.63.

- Advertisements -

The one-year EIX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.78. The average equity rating for EIX stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edison International [EIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $72.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

EIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Edison International [EIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, EIX shares gained by 3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.17, while it was recorded at 63.06 for the last single week of trading, and 68.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edison International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52 and a Gross Margin at +20.67. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.16.

Return on Total Capital for EIX is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edison International [EIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.87. Additionally, EIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edison International [EIX] managed to generate an average of $53,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 5.50%.

Edison International [EIX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.