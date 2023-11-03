For Atlassian Corporation [TEAM], Analyst sees a rise to $225. What next?

- Advertisements -

Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ: TEAM] surged by $3.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $183.59 during the day while it closed the day at $181.40. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Atlassian Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Quarterly revenue of $978 million, up 21% year-over-year.

Atlassian Corporation stock has also gained 3.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TEAM stock has declined by -8.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.89% and gained 40.97% year-on date.

The market cap for TEAM stock reached $46.85 billion, with 258.26 million shares outstanding and 152.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, TEAM reached a trading volume of 3267109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $225.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation is set at 7.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 71.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 53.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

TEAM stock trade performance evaluation

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, TEAM shares dropped by -4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.63 for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.39, while it was recorded at 178.87 for the last single week of trading, and 174.14 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.30 and a Gross Margin at +82.09. Atlassian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.04.

Atlassian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation go to 23.70%.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TEAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.