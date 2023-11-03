For Aramark [ARMK], Analyst sees a drop to $29. What next?

- Advertisements -

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.34%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM that Aramark Collegiate Hospitality and Audubon Nature Institute Announce Culinary Partnership for Sustainable Seafood.

In early 2023, members of Aramark’s Collegiate Hospitality South Region and New Orleans-based Audubon Nature Institute began a culinary partnership pilot program with a goal of understanding sustainable sourcing practices from the Gulf of Mexico. The partnership aims to educate chefs on sustainable seafood and promote the use of sustainably caught species from the Gulf in their culinary creations.

Over the last 12 months, ARMK stock rose by 6.24%. The one-year Aramark stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.15. The average equity rating for ARMK stock is currently 1.64, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.28 billion, with 261.05 million shares outstanding and 259.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, ARMK stock reached a trading volume of 2969624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $31.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARMK in the course of the last twelve months was 57.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

ARMK Stock Performance Analysis:

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 12.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.76 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.61, while it was recorded at 27.09 for the last single week of trading, and 36.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aramark Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +6.48. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for ARMK is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aramark [ARMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.97. Additionally, ARMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 252.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aramark [ARMK] managed to generate an average of $710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ARMK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 19.79%.

Aramark [ARMK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ARMK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ARMK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.