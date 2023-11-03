Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] Stock trading around $17.26 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Fluence Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FLNC] price surged by 3.85 percent to reach at $0.64. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Fluence Unveils Gridstack Pro, Improving Delivery Speed and Performance for the Next Era of Utility-Scale Projects.

Gridstack Pro helps customers complete energy storage projects faster and generate revenue sooner.

A sum of 3253430 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.21M shares. Fluence Energy Inc shares reached a high of $17.95 and dropped to a low of $16.9907 until finishing in the latest session at $17.26.

The one-year FLNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.32. The average equity rating for FLNC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNC shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Fluence Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluence Energy Inc is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

FLNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.30. With this latest performance, FLNC shares dropped by -18.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.01 for Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.25, while it was recorded at 17.15 for the last single week of trading, and 22.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fluence Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.40 and a Gross Margin at -1.54. Fluence Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.72.

Return on Total Capital for FLNC is now -68.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, FLNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] managed to generate an average of -$108,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Fluence Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FLNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FLNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FLNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.