Evercore ISI slashes price target on Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [NYSE: LYV] price surged by 2.54 percent to reach at $2.04. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM that Live Nation Entertainment Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

“Today we delivered our strongest quarter ever and are on pace for a record 2023, driven in good part by the acceleration of structural growth in the live entertainment industry. While we have benefitted from tailwinds for many years, it has accelerated due to the globalization of our business along with a fundamental shift in consumer spending habits toward experiences. With the majority of opportunity still untapped from Milan to Bogotá to Tokyo and beyond, we expect the industry will continue growing in 2024 and for years to come.” –Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

A sum of 3186809 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.71M shares. Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares reached a high of $82.85 and dropped to a low of $80.42 until finishing in the latest session at $82.45.

The one-year LYV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.9. The average equity rating for LYV stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $106.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 12.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

- Advertisements -

LYV Stock Performance Analysis:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.53, while it was recorded at 79.70 for the last single week of trading, and 80.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Live Nation Entertainment Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.20 and a Gross Margin at +23.34. Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.89.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now 8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] managed to generate an average of $11,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LYV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LYV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.