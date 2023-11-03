Evercore ISI lifts TransUnion [TRU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] traded at a high on 11/02/23, posting a 9.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.00. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Resumption of Student Loan Payments Caught Two-Thirds of Borrowers by Surprise; More Consumers Say Household Finances Worsening, Though Better than a Year Ago.

TransUnion’s Q4 2023 Consumer Pulse Study also explores the strength of Millennials.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3699444 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TransUnion stands at 4.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.60%.

The market cap for TRU stock reached $9.30 billion, with 193.70 million shares outstanding and 192.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, TRU reached a trading volume of 3699444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about TransUnion [TRU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRU shares is $64.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for TransUnion shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransUnion is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRU in the course of the last twelve months was 26.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.54.

- Advertisements -

How has TRU stock performed recently?

TransUnion [TRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.70. With this latest performance, TRU shares dropped by -31.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.21 for TransUnion [TRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.66, while it was recorded at 44.56 for the last single week of trading, and 70.19 for the last 200 days.

TransUnion [TRU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransUnion [TRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +53.05. TransUnion’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for TRU is now 6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransUnion [TRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.23. Additionally, TRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransUnion [TRU] managed to generate an average of $20,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.TransUnion’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Earnings analysis for TransUnion [TRU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransUnion go to 10.40%.

Insider trade positions for TransUnion [TRU]

The top three institutional holders of TRU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TRU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TRU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.