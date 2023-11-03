D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] fell -32.63% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

D-Wave Quantum Inc [NYSE: QBTS] price surged by 20.30 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that D-Wave and QuantumBasel Extend Agreement to Accelerate Commercial Adoption and Production Use of Quantum Technology in Europe.

D-Wave to open European office on uptownBasel campus, facilitating increased development of near-term quantum applications for businesses, governments, and researchers.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and QuantumBasel, Switzerland’s first quantum hub for commercial use embedded in the uptownBasel innovation campus, today announced a two-year extension to the companies’ strategic relationship to further accelerate quantum and quantum-hybrid application development in Europe. As part of the agreement, D-Wave will open a European office on the QuantumBasel campus, establishing an onsite presence in support of the companies’ joint efforts to fast-track the commercialization of quantum computing in the region.

A sum of 3950018 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.00M shares. D-Wave Quantum Inc shares reached a high of $0.98 and dropped to a low of $0.64 until finishing in the latest session at $0.97.

The one-year QBTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.9. The average equity rating for QBTS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.00.

QBTS Stock Performance Analysis:

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.43. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 13.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9548, while it was recorded at 0.7493 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1696 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D-Wave Quantum Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.91 and a Gross Margin at +59.25. D-Wave Quantum Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -718.37.

Return on Total Capital for QBTS is now -41.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.47. Additionally, QBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 146.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] managed to generate an average of -$239,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.D-Wave Quantum Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

The top three institutional holders of QBTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QBTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QBTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.