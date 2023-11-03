Crocs Inc [CROX] is -23.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Crocs Inc [NASDAQ: CROX] slipped around -4.62 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $82.79 at the close of the session, down -5.29%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Crocs, Inc. Reports Quarterly Revenues of Over $1 Billion, Up 6% Over Last Year.

Third Quarter Operating Margin of 26% and Adjusted Operating Margin of 28%.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Diluted EPS Up 5.5% to $2.87 and Adjusted Diluted EPS Up 9.4% to $3.25.

Crocs Inc stock is now -23.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CROX Stock saw the intraday high of $82.85 and lowest of $74.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 151.32, which means current price is +11.88% above from all time high which was touched on 04/24/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, CROX reached a trading volume of 6346930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crocs Inc [CROX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $122.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Crocs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CROX stock performed recently?

Crocs Inc [CROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, CROX shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.12 for Crocs Inc [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.93, while it was recorded at 86.60 for the last single week of trading, and 110.61 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc [CROX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.68 and a Gross Margin at +51.57. Crocs Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.19.

Return on Total Capital for CROX is now 39.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 129.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crocs Inc [CROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.26. Additionally, CROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 307.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crocs Inc [CROX] managed to generate an average of $80,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Crocs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings analysis for Crocs Inc [CROX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crocs Inc [CROX]

The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CROX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CROX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.