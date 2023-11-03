Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] Revenue clocked in at $4.83 billion, up 7.91% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE: CEQP] jumped around 1.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.26 at the close of the session, up 4.36%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Energy Transfer and Crestwood Announce Preliminary Election Results of Crestwood Preferred Unitholders.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) (“Energy Transfer”) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) (“Crestwood”) announced today the preliminary results of the elections made by holders of Crestwood’s outstanding 9.250% Perpetual Preferred Units (the “Crestwood Preferred Units”) regarding the form of merger consideration to be received in connection with Energy Transfer’s pending acquisition of Crestwood.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP stock is now 7.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CEQP Stock saw the intraday high of $28.29 and lowest of $27.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.40, which means current price is +27.82% above from all time high which was touched on 10/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 643.96K shares, CEQP reached a trading volume of 4375961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEQP shares is $28.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEQP stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crestwood Equity Partners LP is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEQP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CEQP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CEQP stock performed recently?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, CEQP shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEQP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.60, while it was recorded at 27.45 for the last single week of trading, and 26.61 for the last 200 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +2.49. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.57.

Return on Total Capital for CEQP is now -4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.72. Additionally, CEQP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 262.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] managed to generate an average of $41,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings analysis for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEQP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]

The top three institutional holders of CEQP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CEQP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CEQP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.