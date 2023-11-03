Chubb Limited [CB] Stock trading around $218.60 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.59%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Chubb Reports Third Quarter Per Share Net Income and Record Core Operating Income of $4.95 Each, Up 161.9% and 58.1%, Respectively; Consolidated Net Premiums Written of $13.1 Billion, Up 9.1%, with Global P&C Up 12.3%; P&C Combined Ratio of 88.4%; Year-to-Date Net Income Per Share of $13.79, Up 48.9%, and Record Core Operating Income Per Share of $14.27, Up 27.5%.

Net income and core operating income were each $2.04 billion, up 157.8% and 55.4%, respectively. For the nine months, net income was $5.73 billion, up 45.5%, and core operating income was a record $5.93 billion, up 24.7%.

P&C net premiums written in the quarter were up 8.4%. Global P&C, which excludes Agriculture, was up 12.3%, with commercial insurance up 10.3% and consumer insurance up 17.6%. North America was up 8.9%, including growth of 9.6% in personal insurance and 8.7% in commercial insurance with P&C lines up 10.5% and financial lines up 1.1%. Overseas General was up 21.4%, with growth of 28.4% in consumer insurance and 17.0% in commercial insurance. The consolidation of Huatai P&C contributed 2.2 percentage points and 7.5 percentage points to Global P&C and Overseas General net premiums written growth, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, CB stock rose by 2.40%. The one-year Chubb Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.95. The average equity rating for CB stock is currently 1.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $89.79 billion, with 414.59 million shares outstanding and 408.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, CB stock reached a trading volume of 3375958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chubb Limited [CB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $245.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.49.

CB Stock Performance Analysis:

Chubb Limited [CB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, CB shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.42, while it was recorded at 215.16 for the last single week of trading, and 202.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chubb Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chubb Limited [CB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.74. Chubb Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.32.

Return on Total Capital for CB is now 6.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chubb Limited [CB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.11. Additionally, CB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chubb Limited [CB] managed to generate an average of $156,265 per employee.Chubb Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

CB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 17.70%.

Chubb Limited [CB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.