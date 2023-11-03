Centene Corp. [CNC] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $72

- Advertisements -

Centene Corp. [NYSE: CNC] closed the trading session at $68.93 on 11/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.05, while the highest price level was $69.51. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ambetter from Sunshine Health Offers Health Insurance to 62 Counties Across Florida in 2024.

Ambetter from Sunshine Health offers Florida residents a variety of affordable plans during Open Enrollment beginning Nov. 1.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Ambetter from Sunshine Health, a product offered by wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provide insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, announced today that it will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to residents in 62 counties in Florida for 2024. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Florida runs from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 15, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.95 percent and weekly performance of 1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 3183705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centene Corp. [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $82.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Centene Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corp. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.76.

CNC stock trade performance evaluation

Centene Corp. [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Centene Corp. [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.14, while it was recorded at 68.53 for the last single week of trading, and 67.77 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corp. [CNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corp. [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67. Centene Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corp. [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.68. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corp. [CNC] managed to generate an average of $16,178 per employee.Centene Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centene Corp. [CNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corp. go to 12.82%.

Centene Corp. [CNC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.