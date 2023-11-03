Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL] Revenue clocked in at $450.39 million, down -11.41% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Broadstone Net Lease Inc [NYSE: BNL] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.595 during the day while it closed the day at $14.36. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Broadstone Net Lease Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) (“BNL,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us”), today announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc stock has also gained 3.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNL stock has declined by -12.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.70% and lost -11.41% year-on date.

The market cap for BNL stock reached $2.69 billion, with 187.27 million shares outstanding and 175.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 997.52K shares, BNL reached a trading volume of 3620204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNL shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadstone Net Lease Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.30.

BNL stock trade performance evaluation

Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, BNL shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.02, while it was recorded at 14.07 for the last single week of trading, and 16.18 for the last 200 days.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.71 and a Gross Margin at +49.44. Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for BNL is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.12. Additionally, BNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL] managed to generate an average of $369,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 235.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc [BNL]: Institutional Ownership

