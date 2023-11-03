BofA Securities slashes price target on New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

New Fortress Energy Inc [NASDAQ: NFE] closed the trading session at $29.98 on 11/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.58, while the highest price level was $30.285. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that New Fortress Energy Announces Closing of $856 Million Term Loan.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the “Company”) announced the closing of its $856 million aggregate principal amount of a senior secured term loan credit facility due 2028 (the “Term Loan”). The Term Loan will bear interest at SOFR + 5.00% per annum and will include a prepayment option. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to invest in projects and repay our existing bridge facility.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.33 percent and weekly performance of -4.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, NFE reached to a volume of 3133858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFE shares is $46.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Fortress Energy Inc is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

NFE stock trade performance evaluation

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, NFE shares gained by 6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.31, while it was recorded at 30.47 for the last single week of trading, and 30.89 for the last 200 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.20 and a Gross Margin at +44.16. New Fortress Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Total Capital for NFE is now 12.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 379.32. Additionally, NFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 370.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] managed to generate an average of $337,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.New Fortress Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.