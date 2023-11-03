Benson Hill Inc [BHIL] Is Currently 52.63 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Benson Hill Inc [NYSE: BHIL] gained 52.63% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 7:03 AM that Benson Hill Transfers Ownership of its Seymour, Indiana, Crush Facility to White River Soy Processing with $36 Million Asset Purchase Agreement.

Proceeds will deliver on a pillar of the Company’s Liquidity Improvement Plan.

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced that it has transferred ownership of its Seymour, Ind., soybean crush facility to White River Soy Processing, LLC for approximately $36 million of total gross proceeds, subject to working capital and other adjustments.

Benson Hill Inc represents 206.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.53 million with the latest information. BHIL stock price has been found in the range of $0.175 to $0.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 608.90K shares, BHIL reached a trading volume of 5143593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Benson Hill Inc [BHIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHIL shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Benson Hill Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benson Hill Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for BHIL stock

Benson Hill Inc [BHIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, BHIL shares dropped by -22.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.14 for Benson Hill Inc [BHIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4052, while it was recorded at 0.1769 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2178 for the last 200 days.

Benson Hill Inc [BHIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benson Hill Inc [BHIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.79 and a Gross Margin at +0.93. Benson Hill Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.15.

Return on Total Capital for BHIL is now -31.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Benson Hill Inc [BHIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.77. Additionally, BHIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benson Hill Inc [BHIL] managed to generate an average of -$173,391 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Benson Hill Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.03 and a Current Ratio set at 3.82.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Benson Hill Inc [BHIL]

The top three institutional holders of BHIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BHIL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BHIL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.