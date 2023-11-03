Aware Inc. [AWRE] is -10.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Aware Inc. [NASDAQ: AWRE] traded at a high on 11/02/23, posting a 45.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.53. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Aware® Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2023 Financial Results.

Quarterly Total Revenue Increased 112% from prior year quarter to $6.4 Million.

Generated $2.5 million in Operating Cashflow in Q3 2023, the Highest Quarterly Level Since Q4 2018.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3151587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aware Inc. stands at 12.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.03%.

The market cap for AWRE stock reached $32.22 million, with 21.09 million shares outstanding and 15.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.73K shares, AWRE reached a trading volume of 3151587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aware Inc. [AWRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWRE shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Merriman Curhan Ford have made an estimate for Aware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2008.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aware Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

How has AWRE stock performed recently?

Aware Inc. [AWRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.61. With this latest performance, AWRE shares gained by 4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.85 for Aware Inc. [AWRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3840, while it was recorded at 1.1740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5852 for the last 200 days.

Aware Inc. [AWRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aware Inc. [AWRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.28 and a Gross Margin at +87.38. Aware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.78.

Return on Total Capital for AWRE is now -18.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aware Inc. [AWRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.23. Additionally, AWRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aware Inc. [AWRE] managed to generate an average of -$21,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Aware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.15 and a Current Ratio set at 19.08.

Insider trade positions for Aware Inc. [AWRE]

