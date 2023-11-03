Associated Banc-Corp. [ASB] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $18

- Advertisements -

Associated Banc-Corp. [NYSE: ASB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.00%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Associated Banc-Corp Announces Increase in Common Stock Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) (“Associated”) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023. This is an increase of $0.01 from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3671875 per depositary share on Associated’s 5.875% Series E Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, ASB stock dropped by -31.52%. The one-year Associated Banc-Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.62. The average equity rating for ASB stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $2.55 billion, with 150.44 million shares outstanding and 149.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ASB stock reached a trading volume of 2647265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Associated Banc-Corp. [ASB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASB shares is $19.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Associated Banc-Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Associated Banc-Corp. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.23.

ASB Stock Performance Analysis:

Associated Banc-Corp. [ASB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, ASB shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Associated Banc-Corp. [ASB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.75, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 18.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Associated Banc-Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Associated Banc-Corp. [ASB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.80. Associated Banc-Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.25.

Return on Total Capital for ASB is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Associated Banc-Corp. [ASB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.62. Additionally, ASB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

Associated Banc-Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.03.

ASB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Associated Banc-Corp. go to 8.00%.

Associated Banc-Corp. [ASB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ASB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ASB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ASB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.