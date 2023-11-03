Arhaus Inc [ARHS] is -17.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Arhaus Inc [NASDAQ: ARHS] slipped around -0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.00 at the close of the session, down -2.32%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Arhaus Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Robust Demand Comparable Growth Continues in the Third QuarterRaises Midpoint of Full Year 2023 Outlook.

Arhaus Inc stock is now -17.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARHS Stock saw the intraday high of $8.65 and lowest of $7.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.27, which means current price is +18.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 965.81K shares, ARHS reached a trading volume of 3042131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arhaus Inc [ARHS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARHS shares is $14.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARHS stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Arhaus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arhaus Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARHS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

How has ARHS stock performed recently?

Arhaus Inc [ARHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, ARHS shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.11 for Arhaus Inc [ARHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.28, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.01 for the last 200 days.

Arhaus Inc [ARHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arhaus Inc [ARHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.03 and a Gross Margin at +42.72. Arhaus Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.12.

Return on Total Capital for ARHS is now 51.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 97.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arhaus Inc [ARHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.16. Additionally, ARHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arhaus Inc [ARHS] managed to generate an average of $64,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,252.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.Arhaus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Earnings analysis for Arhaus Inc [ARHS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arhaus Inc go to 0.83%.

Insider trade positions for Arhaus Inc [ARHS]

