American Express Co. [AXP] Stock trading around $150.85 per share: What’s Next?

American Express Co. [NYSE: AXP] price surged by 3.00 percent to reach at $4.4. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 8:38 AM that American Express Declares Dividend on Series D Preferred Stock.

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $8,973.61 per share (which is equivalent to $8.97361 per related Depositary Share).

The dividend is payable on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2023.

A sum of 3105869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.92M shares. American Express Co. shares reached a high of $150.91 and dropped to a low of $148.33 until finishing in the latest session at $150.85.

The one-year AXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.04. The average equity rating for AXP stock is currently 2.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Express Co. [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $171.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for American Express Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Co. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 60.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.92.

AXP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Express Co. [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.51 for American Express Co. [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.58, while it was recorded at 145.58 for the last single week of trading, and 162.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Express Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Co. [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.70 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. American Express Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 16.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Co. [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.74. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Co. [AXP] managed to generate an average of $96,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

AXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Co. go to 14.90%.

American Express Co. [AXP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.