Allstate Corp [ALL] Stock trading around $131.36 per share: What’s Next?

Allstate Corp [NYSE: ALL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.57%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 6:18 PM that The Allstate Corporation Announces Availability of Third Quarter 2023 Results.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has filed a Form 8-K reporting its financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023. You can find the Form 8-K, including the earnings release and investor supplement, on the company’s page at sec.gov. These materials will be available by approximately 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.

The Allstate Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, to discuss third-quarter results. You can access the webcast at www.allstateinvestors.com, where a replay will also be posted.

Over the last 12 months, ALL stock rose by 4.46%. The one-year Allstate Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.67. The average equity rating for ALL stock is currently 2.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.36 billion, with 263.00 million shares outstanding and 260.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, ALL stock reached a trading volume of 3680168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Allstate Corp [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $130.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Allstate Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allstate Corp is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.72.

ALL Stock Performance Analysis:

Allstate Corp [ALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, ALL shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.36 for Allstate Corp [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.11, while it was recorded at 127.60 for the last single week of trading, and 115.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allstate Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allstate Corp [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86. Allstate Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.55.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now -11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allstate Corp [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.54. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allstate Corp [ALL] managed to generate an average of -$24,055 per employee.Allstate Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Allstate Corp [ALL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.