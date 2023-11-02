Zoetis Inc [ZTS] Revenue clocked in at $8.22 billion, up 3.34% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Zoetis Inc [NYSE: ZTS] price plunged by -3.54 percent to reach at -$5.56. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Zoetis Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has declared a dividend of $0.375 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on Friday, December 1, 2023, to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

A sum of 7252955 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. Zoetis Inc shares reached a high of $157.00 and dropped to a low of $151.03 until finishing in the latest session at $151.44.

The one-year ZTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.15. The average equity rating for ZTS stock is currently 1.35, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoetis Inc [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $223.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 54.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

ZTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoetis Inc [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.47. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.96 for Zoetis Inc [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.32, while it was recorded at 155.91 for the last single week of trading, and 173.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoetis Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.77. Zoetis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.16.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 24.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.63. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $153,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoetis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.97 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

ZTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc go to 10.53%.

Zoetis Inc [ZTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.