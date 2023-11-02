why Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.79

- Advertisements -

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [NYSE: SHO] traded at a low on 11/01/23, posting a -1.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.18. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES THE DISPOSITION OF BOSTON PARK PLAZA.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO) today announced that it has completed the sale of the 1,060-room Boston Park Plaza (the “Hotel”) for a gross sale price of $370 million, or approximately $350,000 per key. The sale price represents a 12.1x multiple on Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and a 7.1% cap rate on Hotel Net Operating Income for the trailing four quarter period ended June 30, 2023. The Company acquired the Hotel in 2013 and successfully executed a business plan to reinvigorate the well-located historic hotel. Over the course of the Company’s ownership period, the Hotel’s annual earnings nearly doubled and the Hotel generated cumulative Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre of approximately $210 million. Based on the timing of the prior renovation, the Company anticipates that the Hotel will require significant additional investment to maintain its competitive position and sustain its current level of earnings. Inclusive of the Company’s estimate of required near-term capital expenditures, the gross sale price presents a 14.1x multiple on Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and a 6.1% cap rate on Hotel Net Operating Income for the trailing four quarter period ended June 30, 2023. The Company is evaluating opportunities to reinvest the net proceeds from the sale through a tax deferred exchange. If an exchange is not completed, the Company can utilize existing tax attributes to offset the gain resulting from the sale and retain the net proceeds for future investment. The Company will provide additional details regarding the disposition, including the expected impact on the Company’s fourth quarter operating results, as part of its upcoming quarterly earnings release in early November.

Bryan Giglia, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to announce the disposition of Boston Park Plaza. This has been a successful allocation of capital for Sunstone and the sale is consistent with our strategy to actively harvest value and recycle proceeds into new opportunities that will provide superior risk-adjusted returns. Our completed investment in Boston Park Plaza further demonstrates our ability to create value from repositioning and to realize that value through the disposition and ultimately, the redeployment of those proceeds. Boston remains a dynamic and attractive lodging market and we will continue to benefit from exposure to the city through our ownership of the Marriott Boston Long Wharf. Consistent with our strategy to actively recycle capital based on our investment lifecycle approach, we are currently evaluating opportunities to reinvest the sales proceeds into assets that will provide our investors with higher growth, superior returns, and greater per-share NAV growth.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5990229 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stands at 2.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for SHO stock reached $1.90 billion, with 209.32 million shares outstanding and 205.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 5990229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $9.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.20.

How has SHO stock performed recently?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.21, while it was recorded at 9.24 for the last single week of trading, and 9.80 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc go to 19.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]

